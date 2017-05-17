Award-winning chef's signature dish to feature at Guernsey Press Homelife Show

SAINTS BAY HOTEL head chef Ashraf Elsergany has agreed to demonstrate his signature dish at this year’s Guernsey Press Homelife Show.

Mr Elsergany and Jack McLuckie, from Pavillion K&B Kitchens, have met to discuss the proposed layout of the stage kitchen and the appliances that Ashraf and the other chefs will be using.

The hotel is known for its innovative dishes by the award-winning culinary artist.

Chefs from Sueco – Paul Wilson, Alan Jefferies and Matt Simpson – will also be demonstrating dishes that the public can then taste.

With many new exhibitors already signed up, the show is shaping up to be an exciting event, with more than 90 companies offering ideas and products for every home.

The show takes place between 10 and 12 November at Beau Sejour.

It will be open noon to 7pm on the Friday, 10am to 7pm on the Saturday and 10am to 6pm on the Sunday.

For further details on booking a stand contact Julie Settle on 07797 740913 or julie@ec-jersey.com.