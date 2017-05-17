Design for life

THE Work in Progress exhibition opens this week at the Gate House Gallery and Shaun Shackleton talks to one of the exhibitors - Charlotte Arnold

THE last time I interviewed Charlotte Arnold was in 2009, when she was exhibiting at her final year show at the College of FE. She had just started focusing on fashion. After studying the subject at Kingston University she came back to Guernsey and now works at M&S as their visual merchandising manager.

‘I do all the visuals, the mannequins and how the products look. It’s really, really exciting, I love it.’

Her job, she says, is ‘pretty full on’ and this means that usually she cannot concentrate on her own design work as much as she’d like to. This, however, is about to change.

‘I do life-drawing classes with Adam Stephens at Elizabeth College, which is where I heard about Work in Progress, so I applied. I haven’t properly designed for a while but I do a lot of drawing.’

Adam, who is the artistic director of the gallery, as well as head of art at Elizabeth College, launched Work in Progress in February, calling on the island’s creative community. He not only wanted to remind people of the creative process – and demystify it – but also stress how important the creative industries are to the Guernsey economy.

He selected entries from architecture, photography, sculpture, jewellery design, book illustration, street art and performance art. And, with Charlotte, fashion design.

‘My brief was to design clothing based on a concept – 1920s architecture. So the Chrysler Building, the Rockerfeller Plaza, buildings like that, they were my inspiration. But I wanted to see how it would sit in an exhibition, so I’ve made a copper ladder and a rail. I’ve tried to foresee it in a retail space.’

Charlotte will be exhibiting her Work in Progress along alongside Anni Bisson, Charlie Buchanan, Athene Sholl, Antonia Ramsey, Hugh Rose, Jamie Falla, Max Babbe, Yasmin Mariess, Mark Windsor and Vanessa Mee and Oli Bailey-Davies.

‘I think it’s really nice to have your work out there but it’s going to be great exhibiting alongside these people. I have no idea what any of them have done.’

Work in Progress opens at the Gate House Gallery, Elizabeth College, on Friday at 7pm – all are welcome. It will continue until 3pm, Sunday 28 May.