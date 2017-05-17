facebook icon twitter icon
Health Information Guernsey shop opens at new site

HEALTH INFORMATION GUERNSEY’S new shop has been opened and the first year’s rent has already been paid.

Lady Corder, left, the wife of Lt-Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder, is Health Information Guernsey’s patron and she opened its new shop in Vale Avenue. Also pictured, left to right, are HIG chairwoman Jane Barneby, Jose Day, Catherine McCook, Jean McDonald, Barbara Minta and Jo Le Poidevin, from the Lloyds Bank Foundation for the Channel islands, which has paid the first year’s rent of £20,000. (Picture by Steve Sarre, 18217390)

Members, shop users and volunteers all gathered at the shop in Vale Avenue on the Bridge for the official opening, which was carried out by the group’s patron Lady Corder, the wife of the Lt-Governor, Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder.

Lady Corder said it was a great honour to be asked to open the new shop.

‘It is a fact that all of you here have been a part of bringing this together,’ she said. ‘I hope you do really well – as well as you did at the last location, if not even better.’

Previously, the charity’s shop was located across the road on the main part of the Bridge. As part of a deal with the Co-op that allowed the shop to operate rent-free, they wanted to move before the Leale’s Yard development began.

Because of the move, the charity will now need to pay rent, which Lloyds Bank Foundation for the Channel Islands has covered for the first year by donating £20,000.

Chairman Jane Barneby said it was a very special day for HIG and it was very grateful to Lloyds for its support.

‘About 10 years ago we were given some rolls of wallpaper by the States and decided to sell them, and, as time passed, it suddenly became apparent we could run our own shop and make some money,’ she said.'

