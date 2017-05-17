‘If it’s affordable it would be good to keep L’Ancresse wall’

USERS and admirers of L’Ancresse have said they would prefer restoration over replacement when it comes to the future of the anti-tank wall, which also acts as a sea defence.

The wall has been falling into increasing disrepair and its future has been uncertain for many years.

Now, many believe it is time to act rather than continue to manage the decline.

Brian and Pam Cheesman are from Surrey and have been visiting the island twice a year since the 1960s.

During that time, they said, they had come to love L’Ancresse.

The extent of the damage to the wall was obvious and something clearly had to be done, they said, adding that they thought there was a risk of the golf course flooding and the loss of the kiosk if action was not taken.

‘It would be nice to see the wall repaired and kept, though maybe something like a stack of granite blocks to replace it would look nice. Something clearly has to be done, though, or that kiosk could be at risk and the area will be spoiled,’ Mr Cheesman said.

Mr Cheesman said the idea of getting rid of the wall and letting a natural sandbank and dunes form did not appeal to him.

He questioned how that could be allowed to happen if it meant the end of the kiosk.