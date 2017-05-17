New-born lambs from world’s smallest breed

SOME of the smallest lambs in the world have been born in Guernsey.

Sarah Brouard’s Ouessant ewes have given birth to three lambs.

The breedcomes from the small island of the same name, off the coast of Brittany.

The shoulder height of rams can be up to 48cm, and the ewes up to 45cm.

Mrs Brouard said she originally took on five ewes – three girls and two daughters – from Simon Harvey last October.

Then in November, she had the two rams from him.

She said the lambs, two boys and a girl, have been born within the last month, with the first one to arrive named Lauren after a family member who shared the same birthday.

‘Lots of friends have been to see the lambs,’ she said.