Pride of Guernsey: Teachers build our society

TEACHERS are the builders of our society.

They help shape young minds for life, develop our skills and our leaders and are one of the key foundations on which our great community rests.

That is why we at the Garenne Group are delighted to be sponsoring the Pride of Guernsey Teacher of the Year Award.

As a leading local business with a long tradition in construction in our islands, this award was a clear fit not only with our own company’s brand but with its ethos too.

We believe in being very much part of the community we work for, something demonstrated by our support for numerous charities and community projects over the decades.

Helping to find the Bailiwick’s Teacher of the Year is something we are therefore very happy to do because at Garenne we know just how important education is – not only for the student but for the prosperity of the island.

We have seen first-hand how our local teaching and training industry works. Our group, which employs 865 people, includes RG Falla, the contractor behind multimillion-pound redevelopment projects at the Grammar School, Les Beaucamps High and St Sampson’s and Le Murier high schools.

Winners of this award can teach at any local school or college and across any age group or classes. They may have spent decades at the same place offering knowledge and consistency to generations, or they may be newcomers to the profession bringing different and engaging new methods with them.

Garenne wants to hear about all those teachers who have gone the extra mile, who make a real difference to people’s lives and who help to inspire our learners in whatever lessons they lead.

Given the huge influence they have on the lives of thousands of students in our islands, it is fitting that our teachers receive public recognition.

This is the islands’ opportunity to salute all the invaluable work they do and to say a very public thank you.

We look forward to the nominations and hearing what we are sure will be some wonderful, inspiring stories.

Andy Hall, Chairman,

Garenne Group Limited