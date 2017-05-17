Two new orthopaedic surgeons will increase the total to four

TWO orthopaedic surgeons will be joining the Medical Specialist Group this summer, taking the number of consultants in that specialism up to four.

Benjamin Bradley will be filling a new role created after Health & S

ocial Care last year agreed to expand the number of orthopaedic consultants in the island from three to four. He will start on 19 June.

Mark Webber will also be joining as a full-time surgeon, replacing Patrick Armstrong, who left the island in December and whose role has been filled by a locum since.

The two appointments come at a time when the island is struggling to cope with an increasing demand for orthopaedic surgery.

Just last month, MSG and HSC announced that 13 patients awaiting urgent and complex operations were to be sent to the UK for their procedures.

The waiting list has risen to eight months for those needing lower-limb procedures.

Due to the increasing demand for procedures in Guernsey in recent years, a review by the Royal College of Surgeons in 2012 recommended an expansion of the MSG’s orthopaedic department from three consultants to four.

The MSG has said previously that the additional surgeon would help balance the workload.

Benjamin Bradley He is a lower-limb specialist currently working at the Royal Cornwall Hospital. He was closely involved in the design and implementation of a pathway to perform unicompartmental knee replacements as day case procedures and that successful pilot study led to the Royal Cornwall Hospital becoming the first unit in the UK to adopt this as routine practice. Mr Bradley undertook his medical training at St Bartholomew’s & The Royal London School of Medicine and his specialist training at a number of UK hospitals including Queen Mary’s University, London, the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital and the North and South Devon District Hospitals.