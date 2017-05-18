Aurigny’s losses set to reach £6.3m. in 2017

AURIGNY is predicted to make a loss of £6.3m. this year with a decrease in passenger revenues cited as one of the reasons.

The States-owned airline already lost £2.3m. at the end of 2016, which is combined with the £3.9m. loss expected this year.

Addressing States members yesterday, Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier said there had been a decrease in passenger revenues as a result of both flat market conditions and the poor weather conditions experienced at the beginning of the year.

Other reasons for the loss, Deputy St Pier said were:

n Extra maintenance costs in both the ATR and Dornier fleets

n Higher than anticipated crew costs in the transition from the Trislander fleet

n Additional compliance and handling costs

n Exchange rate movements and increased fuel costs.