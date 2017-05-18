‘Glamping’ site in St Peter’s faces opposition

PLANS have been submitted to develop an area of agricultural land site into a high-end ‘glamping’ site – with a pool and facilities to match.

A planning application has been submitted requesting the two-acre site at La Jaoniere in St Peter’s be converted to a camping site.

Permission for 10 glamping – glamorous camping – tents, a private swimming pool and a barn shop all incorporated with renewable energy platforms has also been asked for.

However, a formal opposition has been entered by a group of residents who say the development could spoil the area.

The St Peter’s douzaine has also asked to see the plans due to varying views among members. They will debate it at their meeting on Monday.

Danny Barnes, the landowner and man behind the plans, has been camping all of his life and thought bringing a ‘premium’ glamping site to the island could add a new dimension to the tourism market.