Pair attempt Mongol Rally in a minivan

COMPLETING a transcontinental expedition in a 14-year-old minivan is the ambition of two islanders who are taking part in the Mongol Rally under the banner of Starsky and Dutch.

Dave ‘Starsky’ Hogarth, 58, and Hendrick ‘Dutch’ Bast, 44, are taking part in this year’s Mongol Rally, a largely off-road, cross-country expedition starting at Goodwood Motor Circuit on 16 July and ending in the Russian town of Ulan-Ude almost two months later.

They are raising money for Channel Islands Air Search, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Age Concern Guernsey and Cool Earth.

‘We read in the Guernsey Press last year about the team who did the rally in their Fiat Panda.

‘We started looking on YouTube and thought that this looks quite amazing,’ said Mr Bast.

The team’s name stems from the two friends’ love of ’70s TV cop show Starsky and Hutch and the fact that Mr Bast is from the Netherlands.

Anyone who wants their name on the minivan, and any companies that want to donate, can do so online at www.mongolrally.gg/.

Further information about the raffle is also available on the website.