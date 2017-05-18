States will not subsidise Condor’s inter-island summer ferry trial idea

DISAPPOINTMENT has been expressed at the States’ decision not to subsidise a suggested new inter-island ferry service from Condor.

Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development has been involved in a series of talks with Condor and Jersey talking about the potential of introducing a new passenger-only inter-island ferry service on a trial basis over the 2017’s summer.

The programme would have seen the island’s government them, along with the States of Jersey, subsidising the route to see if it was successful in an attempt to stimulate inter-island travel following a 25% decline in traffic.

Yesterday, however, the States of Guernsey declared they had decided it was not economically viable to partake.

Both Condor Ferries CEO Paul Luxon and Jersey Economic Development minister Lyndon Farnham said this was ‘disappointing’.

‘My team has invested considerable effort, costs and expertise in getting the concept ready to launch within a few weeks from an agreement with the States of Guernsey,’ Mr Luxon said.