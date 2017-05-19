Aurigny: comment on loss to follow review

AURIGNY is waiting for the publication of a strategic review before it comments on the £6.3m. loss the airline is expected to incur this year.

Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier revealed the projected loss as he addressed politicians in Wednesday’s States meeting.

The airline’s CEO, Mark Darby, said a full statement would be made in the near future, once the company had seen and considered the recommendations in the strategic review.

‘Both Aurigny and the States’ Trading Supervisory Board will have some work to do to analyse the recommendations and we will be in a position to respond to these and their financial implications in the coming weeks.’

Deputy St Pier said the reasons for the deterioration in Aurigny’s forecast results were firstly a decrease in passenger revenues as a result of both flat market conditions and the adverse weather conditions experienced at the beginning of the year.

‘Secondly, additional maintenance costs in both the ATR and Dornier fleets; thirdly, higher than anticipated crew costs in the transition from the Trislander fleet; fourthly, additional compliance and handling costs; and finally exchange rate movements and increased fuel costs.’