Circus pitches big top at Victoria Avenue

A TRADITIONAL circus big top has risen over a field by Victoria Avenue and will be home to aerial ballerinas, acrobats and a clown over the next few days.

Gandeys Circus has visited Guernsey before with acts such as the Spirit of the Horse, but this time it is here under its own name.

This is the first visit to the island for the circus’s only clown, Chico Rico, who describes himself more as a funny man.

‘This is a very traditional circus,’ he said.

‘We do not have any animals, but we keep it as traditional as possible.’

More than 50 people have come over with the circus, of which 35 are performers. The eye-catching centre piece is the big top. The largest pieces of kit are the four 12-metre long poles, which hold up the roof, which just fit on the flat bed of a truck.

Everything was brought over on the ferry on Tuesday morning and there have been no cuts in the show equipment. However, the circus caravans have been left behind due to space.

‘We have had to cut back on our living accommodation,’ Mr Rico said. ‘Some people are staying in hotels or apartments, which was good with weather like yesterday.’

It takes about 12 hours to get the big top up and fortunately that was completed by Tuesday evening, before Wednesday’s torrential rain. Woodchip has been put down around the site and the ring’s floor is raised up off the floor, meaning circus guests will not need their wellies.