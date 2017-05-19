Fishermen to be consulted on new quotas

FISHING quotas are set to be enforced on all licenced Bailiwick vessels under 10 meters.

Sea Fisheries officers have met with DEFRA officials in recent months regarding the implementation of quota controls, and a formal consultation will now take place.

The proposals will require all holders of an under 10-metre Bailiwick Sea Fisheries licence to comply with monthly allocations, initially for cod, ray, and common sole from 1 October 2017 and for all quota species from January 1 2018.

In addition it is proposed that operators of those vessels will be required to submit logbook returns of catches on a monthly basis rather than the current quarterly submission.

The proposal could affect up to 137 Bailiwick boats.

Late last year, a new licence condition introducing quota controls for all vessels over 10m was applied.