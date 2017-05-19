Hongkong Jet’s Europe plans could be cleared for take-off

GUERNSEY and the local aircraft registry 2-Reg could become the launchpad for a major Asian corporate jet manager to take off in Europe.

Hongkong Jet, one of the largest business jet operators in Asia, has established a subsidiary company in the island, working with local fiduciary Concept Group. It has registered the world’s only Boeing 787 business jet locally.

Its link with the island came through a simple meeting at last year’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

‘Our CEO got talking to them on the stand on day one,’ said Mike Walsh, chief commercial officer at Hongkong Jet.

‘They say people do business with people and they just hit it off.’

On deeper investigation, the benefits of doing business in Guernsey became clear, and, with the support of Concept Group, the company has established a local company, Business Aircraft Services Guernsey, to manage its fleet and European business, brought a director into the island and has a planned pipeline of new business with further registrations for 2-Reg.

There are also plans to work with Guernsey Finance to promote the island and 2-Reg at the next Ebace conference in Geneva next week.

‘We’re seeing a lot of big names trying to break into the China market,’ said Mr Walsh.