P&R refused funding for inter-island ferry service

A BID to secure Guernsey funding for underwriting a trial inter-island day trip ferry service was refused by Policy & Resources, it has emerged, as talks between Condor and Jersey over the matter continue.

Economic Development president Peter Ferbrache announced earlier this week that the States would not be investing any money into a passenger-only service this summer.

Jersey’s Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham yesterday confirmed it was still in talks with Condor and he gave more detail about what was initially being proposed.

It was hoped that two vessels could be used with one based in Jersey and the other based in Guernsey. However, without any Guernsey support, it was likely Jersey would just look at having the one boat based there.

Guernsey’s Economic Development vice-president Jan Kuttelwascher revealed yesterday that four out of the five political members of the committee were in support of the move but it could not find the money.

It asked P&R for funding under the Future Guernsey Economic Fund, which according to the Budget has around £5m. in it, but was refused on the basis that it did not meet the criteria.

The fund is meant to deliver on six objectives which include ensuring the provision of reliable, sustainable and affordable sea and air links.

Deputy Kuttelwascher was disappointed that money was not put up from elsewhere.

‘I am very disappointed that we could not locate or identify a source of funding,’ he said.

‘If we had found the funding we would have carried on.’