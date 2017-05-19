Pride of Guernsey: Celebrate your local hero

Each day hundreds of people across Guernsey are doing extraordinary things to support their parish.

Our sponsorship of the Parish Champion of the Year Award is a way for OCS to pay tribute to these people who do so much for their communities – and often with little recognition.

People are passionate about the island’s identity and heritage and their commitment to preserving this is clear.

What is amazing about Guernsey is its people, who take great pride in their parishes and go to great lengths to ensure the island remains a wonderful place to live and work.

OCS is a family-owned business providing essential property support services to commercial and domestic customers across all parishes.

With employees living throughout the island, this award resonates with our core value of supporting the communities in which we work.

Our employees go above and beyond so that our customers are free to concentrate on their core activities.

We know how important community is and are proud to sponsor the Parish Champion of the Year Award for the second year running.

OCS would like you to nominate individuals or groups whose activity in their parts of the island deserve acknowledging.

Perhaps they have set up a community group or environmental initiative that has improved life in the local community.

This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate those people who make a difference to their parish.

Jacquie Walby, managing director,

OCS Channel Islands