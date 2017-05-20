Vessels under 10m to be subject to fishing quotas
FISHING quotas are set to be enforced on all licensed Bailiwick vessels under 10 metres.
Sea Fisheries officers have met with the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs officials in recent months regarding the implementation of new quota controls – the first of which are proposed to come into effect by 1 October.
The proposals will require all licence holders to comply with monthly allocations, initially for cod, ray, and common sole.
They will apply for all quota species from 1 January 2018.
It is also proposed that operators will have to submit logbook returns of catches on a monthly basis, replacing the current quarterly submission.
A formal consultation process on the proposals is now open until 30 June.
Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher, vice-president of the Committee for Economic Development, who will consider the feedback, said they had ‘tried to find a balance which results in the best outcome for Bailiwick fishermen’.