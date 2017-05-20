Youngest jurat: my experience is more important than my age

EXPERIENCE of the modern challenges facing families and young people is more important than her age, Guernsey’s newest jurat has said.

Joanne Wyatt, 44, was elected to the role on Wednesday and is set to be sworn in on Monday.

She served on the Child Youth & Community Tribunal for four years from 2009, while other past roles include directing the redevelopment of the King George V and a spell as Sportingbet’s community liaison officer.

Mrs Wyatt said the experience she had accumulated in her career and as a mother of three gave her an intimate knowledge of difficulties facing islanders.

‘It is a privilege and a huge honour to serve the community in this way. I don’t see age as an issue – it is more about having relevant skills to add to the role,’ she said.

‘I have seen some of the struggles that children and families face through the CYCT. I have met a lot of the agencies supporting those and I have a real understanding of the work that charities do.

‘As a Guernsey citizen I want to put as much into the community as I can.’

‘All the jurats I have met have been really supportive and are more focused on my experience and what I can offer to the role [than my age],’ she said.