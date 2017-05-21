Arts Commission appeal for Hugo statue in Town

A LIFE-SIZE statue depicting Victor Hugo looking out at the harbour while reading on a bench could be installed outside the Town Church, providing the fundraising for its creation is successful.

An appeal is being launched by the Guernsey Arts Commission tonight to fund the project, which is predicted to cost around £75,000.

The designs are for a life-size bronze statue of Victor Hugo sat on a bench reading his novel ‘Toilers of the Sea’, written while he was in exile in Guernsey, while gazing wistfully across the harbour in the direction of his homeland.

Local artist Mark Cook, who created the donkey and foal statue in Market Square, has come up with the design and would create the statue.

Trevor Wakefield, chairman of the Guernsey Arts Commission, said he had taken inspiration for the idea from designs in popular tourist destinations across the globe.

‘We [the commission] were just talking one night about particular projects and about being a bit proactive about public art, as it’s very popular, puts a smile on people’s faces and is something they can interact with,’ he said.

‘I suggested putting a man on a bench and the obvious choice was Victor Hugo, which the commissioners all agreed with.’

Mr Wakefield said the statue could be installed next February, depending on the public’s response to the fundraising.

If so, it would be unveiled to coincide with Victor Hugo’s birthday on 26 February.

The launch takes place at 7.30pm at the Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts and will be hosted by The Victor Hugo Society.