Schools using therapy dogs to calm pupils in classrooms

THERAPY dogs in schools have helped calm students, increase attendance and allow them to sit exams.

Les Voies School and St Martin’s Primary have been using therapy dogs.

Les Voies class teacher Sara Sarre said the dogs, Callie, an English springer spaniel, and Ryka, a sprocker spaniel, had made a big difference.

Callie is in school full-time, with Ryka in intermittently.

‘It has all been really positive,’ Ms Sarre said.

‘The dogs are a huge benefit. At the forefront is the training because of the safety and welfare of the dogs and students.

'They [the dogs] do different roles. One is in every day and within that they do lots of roles, the biggest is to create a calm and relaxed atmosphere.’

The other role they can help with is with meeting and greeting.

‘They bring a smile to people’s faces,’ Ms Sarre said.

For more information visit http://the website www.dogshelpingkids.co.uk/.

Anyone able to assist with fundraising or donations can contact Ms Sarre by email at sara.sarre@lesvoies.sch.gg.