Alderney bids farewell to Trislander Victor Tango

ALDERNEY residents were saying a fond farewell to Aurigny’s last remaining Trislander on Saturday ahead of it flying off into the sunset at the end of this month.

Trislander G-BEVT was packed full with residents and visitors taking to the skies on sell-out pleasure flights around Alderney ahead of its retirement on 31 May.

Seats on the flight quickly sold out and aircraft aficionados travelled from Southampton for a last voyage on Victor Tango.

Among them was Maurice Wyatt, who was working for Aurigny at Southampton when they acquired their first Trislander in 1971.

He worked for the airline Aurigny for 43 years before retiring a couple of years ago.

‘It’s the end of an era,’ he said.

‘I joined Aurigny in April 1971 and we took delivery of the very first Trislander in the autumn of that year, so I was working at Southampton when we did our very first Trislander flight,’ he said.

‘I knew they were doing these flights so I thought, ‘‘I’ve got to come down and do a last flight on the last Trislander before it heads off into the sunset’’.

‘It was fabulous, really great.'