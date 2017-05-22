Aurigny offers passengers free flight change

AURIGNY is offering passengers the opportunity to change their flights free of charge with the possibility of fog causing disruption tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The airline said it was still planning to operate normally at this stage and the offer applied to certain flights on its network tomorrow.

It said passengers might wish to consider travelling earlier depending on their individual circumstances. The weather is set to improve on Wednesday.

People wishing to rebook can call the reservations team on 01481 822886.