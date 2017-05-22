Pride of Guernsey: Shine a light on hidden angels

THE Pride of Guernsey Awards is an amazing initiative that recognises members of our community who make a real difference, often away from the spotlight.

Group head of marketing and PR at Ravenscroft, Katy Sandrey, said the firm has been delighted to sponsor the Pride of Guernsey Awards and Pride of Jersey Awards since they were launched.

This year, it is again supporting the Angel of the Year Award in both islands.

'This award honours care-givers including nurses, doctors, social and health workers. They dedicate their working lives to looking after all of us and so often go the extra mile.

The Angel of the Year Award will doubtless see inspiring nominations from both individuals receiving ongoing support to those who have been helped in an emergency.

As the Channel Islands’ only independent stockbroking and investment management business, we very much see ourselves as part of the community, now employing nearly 80 local people across the islands.

Ravenscroft supports many local sporting clubs, cultural initiatives and charities, through which we make a huge financial contribution to the community, and we’re humbled to have helped so many people achieve their goals.

We’re thrilled to be able to help recognise our local heroes through the Pride of Guernsey Awards and are looking forward to finding more hidden angels.'