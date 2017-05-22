Runway extension gets initial green light

A MAJOR document detailing service developments and capital projects to be delivered in the future has been unveiled by the Policy & Resources Committee.

The 347-page document, which includes The Policy and Resource Plan, a medium-term financial plan and the development of capital portfolio projects, has been submitted for debate by the States on 27 June.

As part of the capital portfolio, an initial go-ahead has been given to the extension of the airport runway, however, it has been listed as a ‘pipeline project’, which means it will be considered for inclusion in the portfolio following the next prioritisation round.

Projects given the go-ahead for the next four years include the refurbishment of Castle Cornet, phase 1 of the Education Estate Development and phase 1 of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital re-profiling.

The Education Estate Development will include the committee’s plans for the future of the island’s secondary schools, which are expected to be announced shortly as they are planned to be debated in June or July.

P&R said the development of the Medium Term Financial Plan presents for the first time a fiscal strategy that can ‘support the delivery of the outcomes in the Policy & Resource Plan’.

If the States agrees the plan, it will put in place a strategy for delivering savings through ongoing public service reform which will deliver a £26m. improvement to the financial position over the period. However, recognising the improved base revenues and concerns expressed by committees in trying to deliver substantial savings in two years, P&R is now recommending that this reduction in the cost of the public service is delivered over four years.

Other recommendations in the plan include the establishment of a social investment commission, which would support the sustainability of the charitable sector in Guernsey.