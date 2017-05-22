States penalising me for remarrying, says widow

A WIDOW facing a cut to her old age pension has said she feels as if she is being penalised by the States for remarrying.

Jenny Lowe’s complaint has been taken up by Deputy Barry Paint, who has urged her to appeal against the Committee for Employment & Social Security’s actions.

Mrs Lowe turns 65 next month and was widowed in 2008.

Her late husband, David Adams, had been self-employed and she said he had worked for 43 years and paid his social insurance contributions throughout that time.

Mrs Lowe herself had worked, too, stopping two years before Mr Adams’ death and taking up the role of his carer.

Following his death she was told that she would receive her full pension when she reached 65.

She remarried in late 2012, but found out only recently that because of this she would, in fact, not receive the full pension to which she believes she is entitled.

The amount she receives will be just over £40 a week less than she was expecting.

‘How very unfair is this?’, said Mrs Lowe.

‘How can they penalise me for remarrying?’