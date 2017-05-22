Youngsters enjoy sailing open day

YOUNG people took to the water yesterday Sunday as part of a special nationwide sailing initiative.

The Guernsey Sailing Trust organised the local event as part of the RYA Push The Boat Out scheme, which involved nine days of taster sessions across the UK.

Dozens of young people got a chance to try sailing for the first time in the small oppie dinghies on the model yacht pond, under the eye of the trust’s trained staff, who had volunteered their time for the event.

Trust principal Richard Klein said the morning was a great opportunity for young people to try out sailing, with dinghies in the pond and keelboats in Havelet.

‘It is going really well and there has been a lot of interest,’ he said.

‘This is the perfect weather, with a nice gentle southerly breeze and calm on the pond.’

The event was aimed at children aged between five and 11 years old.

Among the people having a go was Matilda Bachmann, seven, and her brother Gabriel, five.

‘I did enjoy it,’ she said.