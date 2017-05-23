ABN Amro merges islands’ offices and gets CI rebrand

ABN AMRO has completed the integration of its Guernsey and Jersey offices under one roof at Admiral Park and rebranded as ABN Amro Channel Islands.

The move, which saw the closure of the private bank in Jersey, was announced in September 2015.

Work started to integrate the businesses in January 2016 and was mainly finished in the middle of last year. Legal formalities were concluded earlier this year.

Managing director Graham Thoume said the integration project had gone well.

He said it came about for two reasons – the need for banking operations today to have scale and to simplify the bank’s footprint and governance structures in the Channel Islands.

Guernsey was chosen as the bank’s hub because it was the bigger office in the islands and it was already using the bank’s core IT platform, which the Jersey office did not have.

‘The client transfer was very successful, it far exceeded our expectations,’ Mr Thoume said.

Private and corporate clients had a choice whether to remain with the bank and Mr Thoume said that most opted to do so.