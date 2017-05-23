Do not overlook L’Ancresse kiosk, say deputies

CONCERNS have been raised by two Vale deputies over the future of the L’Ancresse kiosk as part of plans for the future of the bay’s sea defences.

Deputies Neil Inder and Laurie Queripel have both said the kiosk is a valuable amenity for the area and could not be lightly dismissed. As it stands, it could be demolished and relocated if its protection is not deemed economically viable.

‘The matter of the kiosk and public toilets cannot be easily overlooked. These are convenient facilities well used by beach goers, walkers, locals and visitors alike,’ Deputy Queripel said.

‘A lot of thought needs to be given to either maintaining its present location or relocating it.’

Deputy Inder added: ‘In the presentation that was given to Vale deputies and the Vale douzaine, I left wondering whether the risk to the kiosk was short-term or immediate. Deputy Brehaut has told me that engineers are still working on that aspect.’

The plans themselves have been met with varying reactions from the public.

There are concerns the budget of £1m. is too high, while others are worried about the future of the kiosk and whether the plan is the best choice – however many are also positive about improving the beach’s look.

If they are approved by the States and granted financial backing, the plans will be put out to tender.

A 200m stretch of the German anti-tank wall would be removed and the beach will be allowed to naturally form with sand dunes at the back. Rock groynes would also be placed either side of the new opening.