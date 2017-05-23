Flags to be flown at half-mast following Manchester terrorist attack

FLAGS on all States buildings are to be flown at half-mast today as a mark of respect for those killed in the terrorist attack in Manchester.

The Deputy Bailiff has made the direction following last night’s explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and children.

A further 59 people have been injured.

The Deputy Bailiff has also directed that buildings with two flag poles should also lower the Union Flag to half-mast.

Flags should then return to full mast tomorrow unless a contrary notice is issued.

Other organisations are also invited to fly flags at half-mast.

Greater Manchester police have set up a hotline for those concerned about relatives or friends who might have been caught up in the Manchester explosion. It is 0161 856 9400

Are you in Manchester or have you been affected by the attack? Contact us on 240220.