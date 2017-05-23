Increased police presence at ports following terrorist attack

AN INCREASED police presence will be in place at the island’s ports following last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Guernsey Law Enforcement said it had met this morning to review the local response to the current terrorist threat level.

The national threat level has not changed and remains at severe.

Guernsey’s authorities said the threat level would remain under review.

‘Islanders will see an increased presence of uniformed officers at the ports in the coming days,’ said a spokesman.

‘This is not a response to any specific threat, but rather about reassuring the public.’

Last night’s terror attack happened as crowds began leaving the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The explosion, which killed 22 people, happened in the foyer of the arena.

If anyone has any concerns about loved ones, or anyone who may have been in the area of the Manchester Arena at the time, a dedicated emergency number has been set up – 0161 856 9400.

The spokesman said information received from the public could play a pivotal role so Law Enforcement would encourage islanders to report anything suspicious.

Locally this can be done by calling the police station on 725111.