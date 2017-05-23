Independent taxation a ‘priority’ for P&R

MARRIED couples will in future have to submit individual income tax returns, under moves that will be pushed forward by the Policy & Resources Committee during this States term.

Independent taxation is one of the committee’s ‘priority fiscal policies/projects’ set out in its Medium Term Financial Plan.

The current situation has a husband submitting a tax return on behalf of a couple, receiving a married person’s allowance regardless of whether one or both partners receive income.

Provisions have been put in place to allow civil partners to have the same rights, as well as co-habitees.

‘This [current] system discriminates against women and treats those unmarried co-habiting couples who do not have children differently, as they have no entitlement to transfer any unused allowance,’ said the committee.

It views this system as ‘outdated and inequitable’.

But although this would lead to an increase in the number of individuals in the tax system, P&R say it would also mean that a substantial number of taxpayers may not need to complete tax returns each year.