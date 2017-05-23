‘New quota controls will deny fishing boats decent living’

FEW fishermen will be able to earn a living once new quota controls are introduced for boats under 10m in length, said the president of the Guernsey Fishermen’s Association.

Deputy Barry Paint was speaking after the news that some of the new controls are set to come into force from October this year, with the rest following on 1 January 2018.

‘It’s shameful,’ he said, adding that among the species affected are many that island fishermen do not catch.

The quotas are being stipulated by the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, but Deputy Paint said their approach was to impose the restrictions on all fishermen no matter where they fish.

‘The biggest problem we have got is that the bureaucrats... don’t understand that one rule for all doesn’t work,’ he said. ‘All of western Europe has to comply with these new rules, but different places have different fish that they catch.’

Of all the fish specified, only four or five species are caught by local boats on a regular basis.

Sea Fisheries officers met Defra representatives in the UK in recent months to discuss the quotas.