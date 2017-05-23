Pride of Guernsey: Our community’s guardian angels

When Rossborough decided to sponsor the Emergency Hero of the Year Award last year to celebrate our 80th year of providing personal, business and health insurance to Channel Islanders, we never imagined there would be so many deserving nominations.

As an insurance broker, when our customers make a claim, we often hear about the involvement of the emergency services and the real difference they had made.

Each year, they respond to hundreds of emergencies, putting themselves in danger and undertaking work that is demanding, tiring and in the most challenging of circumstances.

The sheer scope of the work that our emergency services do on a day-to-day basis is vast and how lucky we are to live in a place that is so safe thanks to their hard work and dedication.

They are our community’s guardian angels and they deserve to be recognised.

Each of those nominated last year were outstanding in their own right and choosing a winner was incredibly difficult, as I am sure it will be again this year.

Last year’s winners were the RNLI, who donated their prize of £1,000 to Channel Islands Air Search, which is testament to the character and generosity of those selfless volunteers.

I hope that once again, islanders will help the Guernsey Press and Rossborough recognise those islanders who risk their own lives to save others and find Guernsey’s Emergency Hero of the Year 2017.

Ian Stewart, managing director, Rossborough Guernsey

Find out more and join the conversation at prideofguernsey.com and our Guernsey Press twitter, facebook and instagram sites #PrideOfGuernsey