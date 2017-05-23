States: £14m. a year in new taxes by 2021

AN EXTRA £14m. a year will be raised in new taxes by the States by 2021 as part of measures to stop the States deficit reaching £70m.

Reforming the way the States operates will bring in another £26m. in savings under plans to balance the books revealed yesterday by Policy & Resources.

The island’s first Medium Term Financial Plan outlines plans to raise more money from individuals and entities most able to bear the burden, by, for instance, further phases of the withdrawal of income tax for higher earners, ongoing corporate tax reform and seeking an increased contribution from businesses which receive the most benefit from the island.

The plan covers the period up to 2021 and is a fiscal strategy that, said the committee, will support the delivery of the outcomes in the Policy & Resource plan, also unveiled yesterday, as a whole.

It is the first time that a fiscal plan covering the medium-term outlook has been presented and it is designed to ‘achieve and maintain a balanced budget in the short term, surplus in the medium term and continue with expenditure restraint’.

The States Budget estimate for 2016 revenue sought to raise £400m. in taxes and other income.

‘This financial plan is unashamedly not radical other than in the firm commitments to deliver fiscal sustainability and the reform of public services that will result in those services looking different, better meeting the needs of service users and customers, while costing less,’ said P&R vice-president Lyndon Trott.