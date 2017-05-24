Island tributes are paid to Manchester

ISLANDERS stood in solidarity yesterday as the world struggled to come to terms with the ‘evil’ and ‘heinous’ attack in Manchester.

Guernsey followed in the footsteps of tributes being made around the world, as the flags on all States buildings were flown at half-mast and a memorial service was also held in Town Church. An increased police presence will now be seen at the ports in the coming days.

However, Law Enforcement said it was not a response to any specific threat, but rather about reassuring the public.

Minister for external affairs, Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, was among those to lead tributes.

The daughter of a friend of his in Manchester was at the concert at the time of the explosion but is said to be safe.

Deputy Le Tocq said many islanders could have friends in the area, and this, coupled with the island’s close links to the city through its direct flights, brought such incidents much closer to home.

‘We realise we are living in a world where evil is crouching at the doors, so to speak.’