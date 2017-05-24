More police on the streets as Guernsey responds to critical threat level

Guernsey Law Enforcement has increased its visible presence across the island.

Acting Deputy Chief Officer Nigel Taylor said this was a precautionary measure to reflect a change in the national threat level to critical.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May last night raised the threat level from severe for the first time since July 2007, which means that not only an attack remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent.

Mr Taylor said that the public will see increased numbers of uniformed officers across the island, which may include armed officers at the ports and airports.

‘This is designed to reassure members of the public and is a pre-planned local response to the national threat level being raised to critical,’ he said.

‘While the island can never consider itself immune, there is no current intelligence to suggest a direct threat to the Bailiwick and islanders are being advised to go about their daily business as usual, but to remain alert.’

Policing arrangements for upcoming events are being kept under review and additional security arrangements will be put in place where necessary.

A webpage with advice for victims and those affected by the attack in Manchester earlier this week can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/manchester-attack-may-2017-support-for-people-affected