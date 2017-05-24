Pride of Guernsey: A quiet army of carers

AS THE largest private employer in Guernsey, Specsavers takes its commitment to our people very seriously.

Dame Mary Perkins said the company is also passionate about giving back to the local community – our home – and to making a difference, which is why it decided to sponsor this award.

'There is an army of carers out there who are quietly giving their time to look after others. I’ve seen much of the work they do first hand through our support of local charities and involvement in local events.In May every year, for example, we host a tea dance for people who were evacuated, deported or served during the war. Many people who attend are in their 80s and 90s, highlighting the island’s aging demographic, which will likely mean more and more family and friends stepping up to look after loved ones.

By sponsoring this award, it enables us tell their story and to thank them for the time they give selflessly.

Specsavers is a partnership of almost 2,000 locally-run businesses around the globe, all committed to delivering high quality, affordable optical and hearing care in the communities they serve.

Our professionals see a lot of older people on their own and also younger disabled customers who can’t leave their homes and who rely on carers. That may be a friend, relative, loved one or just someone they know. This award will hopefully celebrate those dedicated and caring people in our island.

It’s almost like the Cinderella of roles – people just get on with it quietly and don’t really ask for thanks, but it can be very demanding and often with little respite.

It is very humbling to think what people do every day, sometimes 24/7, for others. This is our way of saying ''thank you''.'