Body found off Hanois

A BODY has been found in Guernsey waters, police have announced.

It was recovered from the water around 8.8 nautical miles South West of Les Hanois Lighthouse.

Emergency Services were called shortly before 9.00am today after a passing yachtsman spotted the body in the water.

The Guernsey Coastguard coordinated the search and Channel Islands Air Search located the body at 10.22am.

‘The body was recovered by Police officers and Lifeboat crew aboard the Spirit of Guernsey which arrived back in Guernsey at 12.20pm,’ said a spokesman.

‘No further information is available at this time regarding the identity of the body and Police investigations are ongoing.’