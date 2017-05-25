Pride of Guernsey: Connecting the community

NEIGHBOURS can be more than just acquaintances. A good neighbour can be a helping hand or a friend and can even help build connections between people to create a vibrant sense of community.

Having been a part of the island community for more than 40 years, Swoffers has seen first-hand how the actions of neighbours can positively impact the neighborhoods around them.

This is why Swoffers is proud to once again sponsor the Neighbour of the Year Award.

Last year, we were overwhelmed by the stories of kindness and support, as told by your nominations, and we cannot wait to unearth Guernsey’s next unsung hero.

This award is a way for people to say thank-you to neighbours who go above and beyond without expecting any reward. It recognises the people who have inspired and improved lives through small acts of kindness or big acts of dedication.

Swoffers has always actively supported local charity and community organisations.

Whatever the good turn, no matter how big or small, we want to hear about it.

We applaud and celebrate the people who go out of their way to make their neighbourhoods a better place to live. They deserve to be recognised.

Andre Austin, director, Swoffers.