Increased police presence a ‘precautionary measure’

ARMED police officers could be seen at the ports and airport over the next few days, after the UK increased its terror threat level to ‘critical’ – meaning that more attacks may be imminent – in the wake of Monday’s suicide bombing at Manchester Arena which saw 22 people killed.

Guernsey Law Enforcement increased its visible presence across the island yesterday, citing it as a ‘precautionary measure’.

As a result, islanders will see increased numbers of uniformed officers across the island. This is described as a ‘pre-planned response’ to the national threat level being raised.

‘While the island can never consider itself immune, there is no current intelligence to suggest a direct threat to the Bailiwick and islanders are being advised to go about their daily business as usual, but to remain alert,’ said acting deputy chief officer Nigel Taylor.

He said that policing arrangements for upcoming events are being kept under review and, where necessary, additional security measures will be put in place to provide additional reassurance to the public.

‘We will continue to take a multi-agency approach locally, working closely with our colleagues within the Bailiwick emergency services,’ he said.

‘We remain in close contact with our UK counterparts to monitor and review the situation.’

Meanwhile, the Association of Guernsey Travel Agents has issued advice for those heading to the UK in the coming days.

Chairwoman Natalie Hughes said that the change in the UK threat level will mean that there will be additional resources and support made available to the police as they ‘work to keep us all safe’.