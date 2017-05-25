It’s all geek to them

GET that dickie bow out and those horn rims on, and nerd up. Offbeat hobbies, quirky collections and under-the-radar interests are all celebrated at The Big Geekend.

The popular annual event takes place this weekend at Guernsey Museum in Candie Gardens.

As in previous years, the galleries will be populated with ‘geeks’ who have a wide variety of interests. These include individual passions ranging from collecting animé to making replica sci-fi props by hand.

The Guernsey Wargames Club will be staging battles on both days, the Discovery Room will have 3D printers and a laser etcher, with activities hosted by Maker School, and there will also be special activities surrounding the Ancient Egypt timewarp.

Visitors can watch – or, better still, take part in – various sessions during the weekend, including folk singing and poetry workshops in the art gallery, and a guided tour of the new exhibition, the Unseen World.

‘Museums have always been havens for geeks and we love to celebrate this,’ said access and learning manager, Jo Dowding. ‘New participants are coming forward every week to take part and we look forward to a really varied weekend. For the most up-to-date information, check our website or Facebook group a few days before.’