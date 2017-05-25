La Mare Primary leads the way on health, wellbeing

LA MARE DE CARTERET PRIMARY has become the first school to achieve a new award designed to recognise best-practice health and wellbeing in schools.

The Healthy Schools Award is judged against criteria such as policy development, learning and teaching and making sure young people’s voices are heard and listened to.

The school was presented with its award yesterday morning by Lady Corder, the wife of the Lt-Governor, in a special assembly led by pupils in the school council.

Head teacher Kim Hutchison said the school had worked hard to ensure their pupils ‘received an exciting curriculum that not only stretched them academically but looks after their physical, social, emotional and mental health’.

Mrs Hutchison gave special thanks to PSHCE coordinator Ellie Castle, who led on the initiative.

Miss Castle said: ‘We didn’t make any changes to what we were doing – we just had to collate the evidence and put it all together. We kickstarted that in September with Healthy Schools Week.’

A number of new clubs have proved a hit with pupils, such as a 10-minute ‘wake up shake up’ exercise before school three days a week and different sports clubs led by the older year groups.

‘It is really positive because we gave them a voice and that is what they wanted to do,’ she said.