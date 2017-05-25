Minute's silence at 11am today in memory of Manchester terrorist attack victims

A MINUTE'S silence will be observed at 11am today in all States buildings as a further mark of respect for those killed in the terrorist attack in Manchester this week.

The Deputy Bailiff has further directed that Guernsey flags on all States buildings should be flown at half-mast today, Buildings with two flag poles should also lower the Union Flag to half-mast. Flags return to full mast tomorrow unless a contrary notice is issued.

Other organisations are invited to also observe the silence and fly flags at half-mast if they wish.