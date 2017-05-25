Renewable energy ‘should be no-brainer for firms...’

INTRODUCING renewable energy systems should be a ‘no-brainer’ for local businesses, but they have been made ‘financially unviable’ to run, a hotelier has claimed.

An electric vehicle charging point was installed at Les Douvres Hotel last year, while another is planned for the Fleur du Jardin and should be installed in the next couple of months.

Ian Walker, managing director of both hotels, said the facility at Les Douvres had so far been a great success.

‘We have electric vehicles and we get asked a lot [by visitors] whether we have a charging point,’ he said. ‘It says on the website and we are on an app about where to find electric power points. A lot of people stay here for that very reason.’

He said he was supportive of higher-scale facilities, such as renewable power systems and larger charging structures, but said current charges imposed on these made them prohibitive to run.

‘The growth of electric vehicles in Europe and the UK is vast and it needs to be encouraged in Guernsey, not discouraged,’ he said. ‘We are in the perfect position, with lots of sunshine and lots of water, it [renewables] should be a no-brainer. However, Guernsey Electricity’s surcharge on solar panels that produce more than 25kW of energy makes it financially unviable for businesses as there is no payback period.’

Guernsey Electricity’s chief executive Alan Bates said this surcharge was in place for commercial use only to prevent additional costs ‘from being picked up by all other electricity customers’.