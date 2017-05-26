Alderney dropping tidal energy firm could sink Fab Link plans

THE States of Alderney is calling time on Alderney Renewable Energy’s right to develop its seabed blocks for tidal energy.

This could upset plans for an electricity cable, the Fab Link, being installed between France and England to pass through Alderney.

In a statement, Policy and Finance Committee chairman James Dent said that ARE had defaulted on payments to the regulator for the lease of the seabed blocks on which the company wishes to put tidal turbines, to a sum at somewhere between £545,000 and £1m.

Alderney Commission for Renewable Energy – which exists at arm’s length from the States – has now written to ARE demanding that the company pays up in full, or the seabed blocks will revert back to possession of the States of Alderney. The deadline is believed to expire today FRI.

ARE director Declan Gaudion said that it was disappointed to hear the report given by Mr Dent.

‘We do not recognise many of the claims put forward in the report, which were inaccurate and misleading.

‘ARE looks forward to working closely with the States of Alderney and its advisors as we progress with our plans for tidal development in Alderney’s waters.’