Defibrillator installed at clubhouse

A DEFIBRILLATOR provided by Alderney Sailing Club has been installed outside the clubhouse close to the steps of the Harbour Office.

The first aid facility will potentially help anybody who might suddenly suffer a cardiac arrest in the harbour area.

On Tuesday evening, volunteers from St John Ambulance Service Alderney visited the clubhouse to show people from the sailing club, plus nearby businesses such as Mainbrayce, Braye Beach Hotel, the Harbour Office and the RNLI, how the defibrillators should be operated, using dummies.

The £1,300 needed to buy the defibrillators was raised thanks to the very popular sailing club teas.