Planners approve library redesign

A COMPLETE redesign of the Children’s Library has moved one step closer after the proposed work was approved by planners.

A set of planned changes to the layout and design of the Guille-Alles’s Children’s Library were unveiled earlier this year.

While fundraising for the £120,000 project remains ongoing, plans to transform the storytelling circle, increase the shelving and capitalise on the building’s Victorian architecture have received planning approval.

Children’s librarian Cornelia James said getting the go-ahead brought these plans closer to fruition.

‘The children’s library needed some maintenance work done to it and CCD Architects drew up plans to completely redesign it so we could make more use of the Victorian-style dimensions we have in these two rooms,’ she said.

‘Now that the plans are in we know that it is fundamentally achievable, providing we are able to raise the £120,000 we need.’