Pride of Guernsey: Sectors vital to island life

AS A leading food service provider in the Channel Islands, Cimandis Foodservice is a key link in the supply chain for many retail, catering and licensed businesses.

Due to this, we get to see first-hand every day the quality and calibre of those working within the Bailiwick’s busy food, hospitality and retail industries.

We supply our clients with a wide range of products such as fresh meat, produce, fish, frozen foods and chilled items and we understand that, like us, they expect the very best.

And their high standards don’t just stop there – they ensure they are matched by the same levels of customer service and care.

Which is why Cimandis Foodservice is delighted to be sponsoring this very special Pride of Guernsey Welcome of the Year Award as our way to acknowledge those who go the extra mile to ensure islanders and visitors are looked after in style.

Sometimes the service and retail sectors can be overlooked – but they are vital to life here in Guernsey, as well as to its image around the world.

We want to hear from you about anyone who provides a warm welcome to their customers. They may work in a restaurant, bar, hotel, a shop or store, or in your local coffee shop or kiosk.

They might deliver your post or parcels, be your hairdresser or a taxi driver.

The scope is endless and they can be individuals or a team.

Whatever their job, if you think they deserve a special public thank-you, then let us know.

As a company founded in Guernsey, run by locals and employing 50-plus staff, we know just what makes our islands so great. We look forward to hearing who you think should be rewarded for offering the best welcome in the Bailiwick.

Phil Collinson, general manager, Cimandis Foodservice