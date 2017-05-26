Wildlife trail planned for Ivy Castle

A WILDLIFE trail aimed at teaching youngsters about different species of insect will be created at Ivy Castle, if planners agree.

The plans have been brought together by the Arts Commission, Youth Commission and Action for Children, with local artist Hugh Rose overseeing the project.

Mr Rose, who said the project had been sponsored by the Co-op, said the main aim was to take advantage of the wildlife already in the area and encourage people to learn from it. The moated medieval castle, officially called Chateau des Marais, is located off Victoria Avenue and can be accessed from there or from Ivy Castle Lane.

‘There will be posts dotted around the area and a couple up by the castle,’ he said.